Bobo secured all three of his targets for 30 yards in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions.

Bobo played 27 of the Seahawks 90 offensive snaps Monday, his most of the season thus far. Through four games, the 26-year-old wideout has recorded just five catches for 45 yards. Bobo remains firmly behind DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett on the depth chart, capping his potential for much fantasy utility. The Seahawks are set to host the Giants in Week 5.