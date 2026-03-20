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Jake Bobo News: Signs offer sheet with JAX

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 5:30pm

The Jaguars signed Bobo to an offer sheet Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The terms of the offer sheet aren't yet known, but the Seahawks will have five days to match the offer or let Bobo walk as a restricted free agent. The 27-year-old Bobo has logged just 740 offensive snaps across 45 regular-season appearances over the last three seasons but has produced a 34-323-3 receiving line on 44 career targets. He also caught a 17-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams in January. Bobo would seem to be no higher than the WR4 or WR5 in Jacksonville behind Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and perhaps Travis Hunter, who is expected to play more cornerback in 2026. Thomas has also been the subject of heavy trade speculation this offseason, though there's been no indication the Jaguars are serious about trading the third-year receiver.

Jake Bobo
Seattle Seahawks
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