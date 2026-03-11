Jake Bobo News: Tendered by Seattle
The Seahawks have tendered Bobo as a restricted free agent Wednesday, Dom Skene of USA Today reports.
Bobo's tended provides Bobo with a one-year, $3.52 million deal for the 2026 campaign and allows him to negotiate with other teams, though Seattle will retain the right to match any offer. While playing through a lingering foot injury in 2025, Bobo secured four of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown while suiting up for 14 regular-season games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bobo See More
-
Yahoo DFS Football
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips32 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Super Bowl 60 Preview and Matchup Analysis34 days ago
-
DFS NFL
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots34 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games43 days ago
-
NFL Reactions
NFL Reactions Conference Championship Playoffs Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bobo See More