Jake Bobo News: Tendered by Seattle

The Seahawks have tendered Bobo as a restricted free agent Wednesday, Dom Skene of USA Today reports.

Bobo's tended provides Bobo with a one-year, $3.52 million deal for the 2026 campaign and allows him to negotiate with other teams, though Seattle will retain the right to match any offer. While playing through a lingering foot injury in 2025, Bobo secured four of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown while suiting up for 14 regular-season games.