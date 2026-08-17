Jake Browning News: Back at practice

Browning (back) practiced Monday after missing Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The quarterback strained his back Wednesday during a joint practice with the Jets and then had to sit out of the preseason opener. Now that he has returned, Browning should slide back into his spot as Baker Mayfield's primary backup. The fourth-year pro is in his first year with the Bucs after spending his first three seasons with Cincinnati.