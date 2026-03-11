Jake Browning News: Backing up the Bucs

Browning plans to sign a one-year deal with the Bucs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield taking quite a few hits last year, the Bucs are looking to bring in a tested backup. Browning played more than one offensive snap in four games for the Bengals during the 2025 season, totalling 757 pass yards and a 6:8 touchdown to interception ratio. The quarterback has started 10 games in his NFL career for a 4-6 record, adding a fifth win in Week 2 of the 2025 season when he passed 32 times against the Jaguars after Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury.