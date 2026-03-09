Jake Browning headshot

Jake Browning News: Not tendered, will become UFA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 9:12am

Browning will become an unrestricted free agent March 11, as the Bengals are not tendering the restricted free-agent quarterback, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Browning will test his market after making 10 regular-season starts for Cincinnati over the past three campaigns. Per Fowler, the Bengals are open to bringing Browning back, though Cincinnati benched Browning in favor of Joe Flacco while Joe Burrow was recovering from a toe injury during the 2025 season.

Jake Browning
 Free Agent
