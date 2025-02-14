Jake Browning News: Works only in mop-up duty in 2024

Browning didn't throw a pass over three regular-season games in 2024. He rushed twice for minus-2 yards.

A season-ending injury to Joe Burrow in Week 11 of 2023 gave Browning an opportunity for substantial playing time, but Burrow remained healthy throughout 2024, and Browning consequently spent almost the entire campaign on the bench. Browning signed a two-year contract with Cincinnati last April, so he's slated to work as Burrow's backup again next season.