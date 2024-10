The Buccaneers waived Camarda on Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Camarda is averaging just 36.5 yards a punt this season, and he was replaced by practice squad punter Trenton Gill in Week 3. Gill is now expected to be signed to the Bucs' active roster after Camarda was waived. Assuming he clears waivers, Camarda will look for a fresh start elsewhere.