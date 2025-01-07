Jake Elliott News: Adds eighth miss of season

Elliott missed one of his three field-goal attempts but made both of his extra points in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Elliott was good from both 24 and 32 yards, but a 39-yarder as time expired in the first half proved too much for him. It was his eighth missed field goal of the season, equaling his total number of misses over the previous three years combined. It was also his closest missed field goal of the year and just his second miss from inside 50 yards this season.