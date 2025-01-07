Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Elliott headshot

Jake Elliott News: Adds eighth miss of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Elliott missed one of his three field-goal attempts but made both of his extra points in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Elliott was good from both 24 and 32 yards, but a 39-yarder as time expired in the first half proved too much for him. It was his eighth missed field goal of the season, equaling his total number of misses over the previous three years combined. It was also his closest missed field goal of the year and just his second miss from inside 50 yards this season.

Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now