Jake Elliott News: Blocked from 57 yards

Elliott made two field goals from 40-plus yards as well as both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns but also had a 57-yard kick blocked and returned for a touchdown.

The kick was blocked by Myles Garrett and returned by former Eagle Rodney McLeod, marking the only time the Browns would reach the end zone all game. Elliott has now failed both of his attempts from beyond 50 yards this season and has only made six field goals in five games on the season.