Jake Elliott News: Busy from close range

Elliott made both of his field-goal tries and all five of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 41-7 blowout win over the Cowboys.

Elliott had a busy day, but he didn't have a particularly difficult one. Both of his field goals were shorter than a modern extra point, as he was good from 31 yards in the second quarter and from 26 yards in the third. On the year, Elliott is a combined 70-for-72 (97 percent) on extra points and field goals from inside 50 yards, but he's just 1-for-7 (14 percent) on kicks from 50 yards or more.