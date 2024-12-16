Jake Elliott News: Makes all five kicks

Elliott converted both of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers.

Elliott was good from 34 yards in the first quarter and good from 41 yards in the third. He's missed just one of his 21 attempts from inside 50 yards this season and just one of his 38 extra-point tries, but he's yet to convert a field goal from 50 yards or more this year.