Jake Elliott News: Misses three kicks Thursday

Elliott went 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on extra-point tries in Thursday's 26-18 win over the Commanders.

Both of Elliott's field-goal misses came in the first half, as he missed from 44 and 51 yards early in the first and second quarter, respectively. He managed to get back on track with successful attempts from 21 and 31 yards, but he ended up missing his first extra-point attempt of the season early in the fourth quarter. In the six regular-season games since the Eagles' Week 5 bye, Elliott has gone 10-for-14 on field-goal attempts and 17-for-18 on extra-point tries. He'll look to get back on track in Week 12 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 24.