Jake Elliott News: Perfect in blowout win

Elliott converted on both of his two field-goal attempts and made all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 34-6 win at Dallas.

Elliott's longest field-goal attempt in Week 10 came from 39 yards out early in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles up 31-6. He's been automatic on short kicks this season and gets plenty of chances with one of the league's top offensive units, so he projects as a solid fantasy play when Philadelphia hosts the Commanders in Week 11.