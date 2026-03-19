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Jake Elliott News: Reworks deal with Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Elliott agreed Thursday to rework his contract with the Eagles, accepting a $1 million pay cut while receiving $5 million guaranteed for 2026, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles will save $243,000 in cap space with the maneuver, while the guaranteed money virtually assures that Elliott will remain the team's kicker in 2026 following a rough 2025 campaign. After converting 20 of 27 field-goal attempts for a career-worst 74.1 percent rate during the Eagles' 17 regular-season games, Elliott then had a costly missed extra point in Philadelphia's narrow loss to San Francisco in the wild-card round. The 31-year-old still remains under contract through 2028, but the Eagles would likely have more flexibility to move on from him next offseason if he's unable to bounce back in 2026.

Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
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