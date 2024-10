Elliott made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Elliott didn't attempt a field goal in the loss but he was able to move to 8-for-8 on the season for PATs. While he'll remain stagnant at 4-for-5 on FGAs in the 2024 campaign thus far. Elliott and the Eagles are now in a bye week but will return to action in Week 6 against the Browns.