Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Elliott headshot

Jake Elliott News: Struggles continue from 50 plus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Elliott made both of his extra-point attempts but missed his only field-goal try, from 52 yards, in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers.

The kicker is now 0-for-5 on field-goal tries of 50 or more in 2024. Later in Sunday's game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni opted to punt with a six-point lead instead of attempting another field goal from more than 50 yards. Elliott has been reliable on shorter kicks, making all but one extra-point try this season and all but one field-goal attempt inside 50 yards.

Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now