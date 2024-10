Elliott made all three of his field-goal tries and all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Bengals.

Elliott was good from 39 yards in the second quarter and good from 49 and 47 yards in the fourth. This was the busiest he's been all season. The most field goals he's made in a game this year prior to Week 8 was two, while the last time he'd attempted more than five total kicks in a game was back in Week 1.