Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson Injury: Comes down with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Ferguson didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Ferguson has caught multiple passes in all eight appearances this season en route to a 42-358-0 line on 57 targets. With Dak Prescott (hamstring) out for the season, Ferguson now is on the receiving end of passes from Cooper Rush, but first the tight end will need to get past his current ailment in order to make himself available Monday against the Texans.

Jake Ferguson
Dallas Cowboys
