Jake Ferguson Injury: Logs full practice Thursday

Ferguson (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

This marks Ferguson's first official practice since he sustained a concussion in the first quarter of a Week 11 loss to the Texans. With an uncapped session under his belt Thursday, he appears to be closing in on emerging from the protocol for head injuries, but it's unclear yet if he's gained clearance from an independent neurologist. In any case, Ferguson has plenty of time to do so ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals.