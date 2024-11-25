Jake Ferguson Injury: Long shot to play Thursday

Speaking on Monday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Ferguson (concussion) is "a little more of a long shot" to play Thursday against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson was concussed in Week 11 against the Texans and just missed Sunday's Week 12 win over the Commanders after not practicing at all last week. The Cowboys now have a quick Week 13 turnaround, hosting the division-rival Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Luke Schoonmaker played 65 percent of the offensive snaps against Washington and posted a useful 3-55-1 receiving line on four targets in the victory. He and Brevyn Spann-Ford (50 percent and 2-24-0) would again handle tight end duties without Ferguson.