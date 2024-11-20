Jake Ferguson Injury: No practice Wednesday

Ferguson (concussion) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

This comes as no surprise following the concussion that Ferguson sustained early on during Monday's defeat to the Texans. Coach Mike McCarthy relayed to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that Ferguson would be "hard-pressed" to play Sunday in Washington, but any progress he's able to display Thursday or Friday may give a better sense of when he'll be available to the Cowboys offense again. Meanwhile, Luke Schoonmaker was the main beneficiary among Dallas tight ends Monday, gathering in six of 10 targets for 56 yards.