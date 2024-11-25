Fantasy Football
Jake Ferguson headshot

Jake Ferguson Injury: Still in concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Ferguson remains in the concussion protocol, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Ferguson made an early exit from the Cowboys' Week 11 loss to the Texans due to a concussion, which resulted in inactive status Sunday at Washington. On Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Ferguson is "a little more of a long shot" to play Thursday against the Giants, which was corroborated by his continued listing of DNP on Monday's practice estimate. Assuming Ferguson ends up missing a second game in a row later this week, Luke Schoonmaker (3-55-1 line on four targets, 65 percent snap share Sunday) and Brevyn Spann-Ford (2-24-0 on two targets, 50 percent) will continue to man tight end for Dallas.

