Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Ferguson headshot

Jake Ferguson Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 1:25pm

Ferguson (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Ferguson has yet to make any notable progress through the protocol for head injuries after sustaining a concussion in the first quarter of Monday's eventual loss to the Texans. Coach Mike McCarthy relayed Tuesday that Ferguson is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game in Washington, and the Cowboys could confirm as much once they post their final practice report Friday. Fellow TE Luke Schoonmaker would stand to benefit if Ferguson is sidelined this weekend.

Jake Ferguson
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now