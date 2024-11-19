Jake Ferguson Injury: Unlikely to play in Week 12

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged Tuesday that Ferguson (concussion) "will be hard pressed" to play Sunday at Washington, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ferguson entered the concussion protocol during the first half of Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans. While the Cowboys aren't yet closing the door on the tight end clearing the five-step protocol prior to Sunday, he won't be helped by the fact that Dallas faces a shorter week of prep time than usual. If Ferguson ends up being ruled out for Week 12, Luke Schoonmaker would likely step in as the starting tight end after playing 43 snaps and finishing with six catches for 56 yards on 10 targets in the loss to Houston.