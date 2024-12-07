Jake Ferguson News: Cleared for primetime game

Ferguson (concussion) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's matchup against the Bengals, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Ferguson was a full participant in Thursday's practice clearing the way for the veteran to return from his two-game absence. Dak Prescott (hamstring) clearly had a chemistry with Ferguson, one that might not be as prevalent with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, but Ferguson's replacement, Luke Schoonmaker, did see 20 targets over the past three games. It's possible Ferguson could step right into the role that allowed Schoonmaker to have some fantasy relevance and there figures to be plenty of passing opportunities come Monday against the porous Bengals defense.