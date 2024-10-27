Fantasy Football
Jake Ferguson headshot

Jake Ferguson News: Does little with eight targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 9:42pm

Ferguson caught six of eight targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Ferguson didn't get in on the scoring fun that the tight end position enjoyed on National Tight Ends Day in the NFL. Instead, Ferguson had multiple defenders swarming to him on each of his six short catches, none of which went for more than 10 yards. He has at least six catches in four of his last five games, so Ferguson figures to see substantial volume again in Week 9 against the Falcons.

Jake Ferguson
Dallas Cowboys
