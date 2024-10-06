Jake Ferguson News: Goes for 70 yards in win

Ferguson corralled six of seven targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Steelers.

Ferguson continued his recent string of strong play Sunday, bringing his three-game average up to 6.3 receptions and 71.3 yards. The Wisconsin product has yet to hit paydirt this season after scoring five times in 2023, but he remains an integral part of Dallas' passing attack. Ferguson remains a startable option in all fantasy formats heading into a Week 6 tilt against the Lions next Sunday.