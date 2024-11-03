Jake Ferguson News: Leading receiver in loss

Ferguson caught seven of 10 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Falcons.

CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys in catches (eight) and targets (12), but Ferguson paced the team in receiving yards in his best performance since he racked up a 6-95-0 line on 11 targets in Week 3. The third-year tight end recorded two of his receptions with Cooper Rush under center in the fourth quarter after Dak Prescott (hamstring) left the game, and if Rush gets the start in Week 10 against the Eagles, Ferguson could see big volume again.