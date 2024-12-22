Fantasy Football
Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson News: Leads Dallas in targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Ferguson recorded six receptions on eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Ferguson's nine targets were his highest mark since Week 9, though that didn't lead to a particularly strong fantasy showing. With the exception of a 21-yard reception, he was limited to work in very short areas of the field and has now been held to 40 yards or fewer in six of seven games since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye.

Jake Ferguson
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
