Ferguson recorded three receptions on four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions.

Even with the Cowboys forced to take to the air in negative game script, Ferguson was surprisingly uninvolved in the offense. He finished sixth in targets and fifth in receptions on the team, and his longest gain went for just six yards. While it was a down performance, Ferguson should come out of Dallas' bye week as a continued priority in the offense.