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Jake Ferguson News: Not in uniform Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Ferguson isn't suited up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said in early August that the Cowboys' starters won't play during the preseason, so Ferguson's absence from the opener Saturday isn't a concern. The veteran pass catcher is slated to resume his role as Dallas' top tight end in 2026 after notching a career-high 82 receptions (on 102 targets) for 600 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns over 17 regular-season games last year. Dallas' tight-end corps will be rounded out by Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker, among others.

Jake Ferguson
Dallas Cowboys
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