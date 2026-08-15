Jake Ferguson News: Not in uniform Saturday

Ferguson isn't suited up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said in early August that the Cowboys' starters won't play during the preseason, so Ferguson's absence from the opener Saturday isn't a concern. The veteran pass catcher is slated to resume his role as Dallas' top tight end in 2026 after notching a career-high 82 receptions (on 102 targets) for 600 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns over 17 regular-season games last year. Dallas' tight-end corps will be rounded out by Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker, among others.