Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Ferguson headshot

Jake Ferguson News: Quiet in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Ferguson recorded two receptions on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Panthers.

Dallas was able to take its foot off the gas in the second half thanks to a multi-score lead, and Cooper Rush attempted nine passes in the final two quarters. That limited volume for all pass catchers with the exception of CeeDee Lamb, and Ferguson saw only four targets -- good for third on the team -- as a result. The game script should look different in a Week 16 showdown with Tampa Bay, giving Ferguson a better chance to produce.

Jake Ferguson
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now