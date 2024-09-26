Jake Ferguson News: Seven catches in win

Ferguson secured all seven targets for 49 yards in the Cowboys' 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Dallas.

Ferguson tied CeeDee Lamb for the team lead in receptions while checking in second to his teammate in both receiving yards and targets. The third-year tight end generated a combined 13-144-0 line on 18 targets over Weeks 3 and 4, further cementing that he's essentially developed into the team's No. 2 pass catcher behind Lamb, at least for the moment. Ferguson should be poised for another busy day when the Cowboys travel to take on the vaunted Steelers defense on Sunday, Oct. 6, a game in which the tight end's prowess in the short and intermediate passing windows might be especially relevant given the limited time Dak Prescott may often have.