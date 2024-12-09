Jake Ferguson News: Three catches in return

Ferguson brought in three of six targets for 32 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 loss to the Bengals on Monday night.

Making his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Ferguson finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Cowboys on the night. Cooper Rush only threw for 183 yards overall, so Ferguson's production was serviceable if unspectacular in that context. The promising tight end draws a favorable matchup in a Week 15 road clash with the Panthers.