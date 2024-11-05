Jake Funk News: Cut by Jacksonville again
The Jaguars cut Funk from the practice squad Tuesday.
It's the second time Funk has been let go from Jacksonville's practice squad this season. He was elevated from the Jaguars' practice squad to the active roster for Week 7 and 8, though he did not play a single snap across those two contests. Funk will look to catch on with a team in need of running back depth on the practice squad.
Jake Funk
Free Agent
