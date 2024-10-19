Jake Funk News: Elevated ahead of Week 7

The Jaguars elevated Funk from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Funk was unable to make the Lions' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he managed to catch on with the Jaguars' practice squad Oct. 1. His elevation to the active roster gives the Jags some insurance in the backfield in case Travis Etienne (hamstring) cannot play Sunday against the Patriots. If Etienne is inactive, Funk would serve as Jacksonville's No. 3 running back behind Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson.