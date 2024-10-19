Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Jake Funk headshot

Jake Funk News: Elevated ahead of Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

The Jaguars elevated Funk from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Funk was unable to make the Lions' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he managed to catch on with the Jaguars' practice squad Oct. 1. His elevation to the active roster gives the Jags some insurance in the backfield in case Travis Etienne (hamstring) cannot play Sunday against the Patriots. If Etienne is inactive, Funk would serve as Jacksonville's No. 3 running back behind Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson.

Jake Funk
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News