Jake Golday headshot

Jake Golday News: Picked by Vikings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 5:37pm

The Vikings selected Golday in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 51st overall.

Although he started his college career at FCS Central Arkansas, Golday (6-foot-5, 239 pounds) looked like a five-star recruit getting off the bus for Cincinnati, and he showed at the combine that he's also a standout athlete by NFL standards (4.62-second 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical jump). Ivan Pace fell off hard following his promising rookie year, so before the Golday selection the Vikings didn't know who would play in nickel formations alongside Blake Cashman. Although he still needs to earn it, Golday is expected to secure a three-down role at some point before his rookie year concludes.

Jake Golday
Minnesota Vikings
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