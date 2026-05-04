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Jake Haener News: Cut by Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 12:32pm

Kansas City waived Haener on Monday.

Haener inked a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs in February after spending the 2025 campaign as the No. 3 quarterback in New Orleans, but he now finds himself the odd man out with the Chiefs after the team traded for Justin Fields and selected Garrett Nussmeier in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, Haener will seek the chance to compete for a reserve role elsewhere in the league.

Jake Haener
 Free Agent
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