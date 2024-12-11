Jake Haener News: In mix for Week 15 start

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Wednesday that he'll likely wait until Friday to decide whether Haener, Derek Carr (head/hand) or Spencer Rattler serves as the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Haener is arguably the favorite at this point, having taken over in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants after Carr suffered a hand fracture and a concussion. The Saints don't plan to put Carr on injured reserve and aren't yet willing to rule him out for Week 15, but he'll face an uphill battle to clear concussion protocol and also prove that he can play with a fractured non-throwing hand. Haener split practice reps Wednesday with Rattler, whose three starts in October saw the Saints outscored by a combined margin of 110-45.