Jake Haener News: Named as Week 15 starter

Saints coach Darren Rizzi said Friday that Haener will start Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Rizzi hinted at the outcome a day earlier, choosing Haener over Spencer Rattler while Derek Carr recovers from a concussion and hand fracture. The Saints hope to get Carr back within the next few weeks, but it won't be surprising if Haener ends up making multiple starts in an injury-riddled offense that's currently without WR Chris Olave (concussion), WR Rashid Shaheed (knee) and TE Taysom Hill (knee).