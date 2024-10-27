Jake Haener News: Steps in during during second half

Haener completed 9 of 17 passes for 122 yards during Sunday's 26-8 loss versus the Chargers.

Haener took over after rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched with the Saints down 16-5 midway through the third quarter. The second-year signal-caller has been the No. 2 quarterback while usual starter Derek Carr (oblique) has been sidelined for the past three weeks. But, he's now taken over during the second half of back-to-back losses for New Orleans, completing 12 of 21 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown. Haener hasn't brought much more efficiency than Rattler, and there's no reason to imagine that either will have much success given the current state of New Orleans' offense. Though this may not ultimately matter since Carr is expected to be back for next week's game versus the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 3.