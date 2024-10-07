Jake Haener News: Steps in for injured Carr

Haener entered Monday's 26-13 loss to the Chiefs in the fourth quarter in relief of injured starter Derek Carr (oblique) and completed two of seven pass attempts for 17 yards while adding 11 yards on two carries.

Carr tweaked his oblique on an incomplete fourth-down pass attempt with 9:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't return for the Saints' final drive of the night, with Haener getting pressed into duty in his stead. Haener's prior two NFL regular-season appearances had come at the tail end of blowouts, but the 2023 fourth-round pick saw his first action in a more competitive setting Monday. Carr will likely undergo further testing on his oblique in the coming days before the Saints have a better feel for his status heading into their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but if Carr is forced to miss that contest, Haener would presumably be in line for his first career start.