Jake Haener News: Trending toward Week 15 start

Interim coach Darren Rizzi reportedly named Haener the Saints' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Commanders, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

With Derek Carr destined for at least one absence due to a fracture in his left, non-throwing hand and also a concussion, Haener and Spencer Rattler are the candidates to fill in for the veteran signal-caller. A 2023 fourth-round pick, Haener is in line to get the nod over Rattler this weekend for what will be his first career start. In seven overall appearances as a pro, Haener has completed 14 of 29 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and notched 10 carries for 15 yards.