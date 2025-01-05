Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Hansen headshot

Jake Hansen Injury: Done for remainder of Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Hansen (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee.

Hansen was deemed questionable to return at the start of the fourth quarter and was ruled out late in the period. He logged two tackles on special teams prior to being hurt. Hansen will now set his sights on trying to recover in time for Houston's wild-card round matchup next weekend.

Jake Hansen
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now