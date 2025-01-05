Jake Hansen Injury: Done for remainder of Week 18
Hansen (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee.
Hansen was deemed questionable to return at the start of the fourth quarter and was ruled out late in the period. He logged two tackles on special teams prior to being hurt. Hansen will now set his sights on trying to recover in time for Houston's wild-card round matchup next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now