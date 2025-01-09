Jake Hansen News: Good to go for Saturday

Hansen (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Hansen was injured in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Titans and missed the remainder of the contest. He upgraded from DNP on Tuesday to limited Wednesday and then full Thursday, avoiding a designation altogether. Mainly a special-teams asset, Hansen played just 134 defensive snaps during the regular season.