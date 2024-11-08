Jake Hanson Injury: Won't play in Week 10

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters Friday that Hanson (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against Cardinals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Hanson was unable to return to the Jets' Week 9 win over the Texans after sustaining a hamstring injury, and he was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday. Olu Fashanu will likely serve as the Jets' top backup guard in Hanson's stead.