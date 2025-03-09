Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Matthews headshot

Jake Matthews News: Signs two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Matthews and the Falcons agreed on a two-year, $45 million contract extension with $38 million guaranteed Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Matthews will now stick around Atlanta for two more years after spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the team. The left tackle has not missed a game since his rookie season in 2014, proving to be one of the most durable players in the league.

Jake Matthews
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now