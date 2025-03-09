Jake Matthews News: Signs two-year extension
Matthews and the Falcons agreed on a two-year, $45 million contract extension with $38 million guaranteed Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Matthews will now stick around Atlanta for two more years after spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the team. The left tackle has not missed a game since his rookie season in 2014, proving to be one of the most durable players in the league.
