Jake Moody Injury: Diagnosed with high-ankle sprain

Moody suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Moody's right ankle was bent under him while making a tackle during a kickoff in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He was carted to the locker room, where further tests revealed a high-ankle sprain for the 24-year-old kicker. With the 49ers facing the Seahawks on Thursday, San Francisco will have to hold placekicker tryouts early in the week. It's unclear whether Moody will be able to return for Week 7 against the Chiefs on Oct. 20.