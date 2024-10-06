Fantasy Football
Jake Moody Injury: Hurts right ankle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 6, 2024 at 2:35pm

Moody left Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a right ankle injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moody was forced to make a tackle of Arizona returner DeeJay Dallas on a kickoff in the second quarter, and the former suffered an ankle injury in the process. While the second-year kicker was able to hop to the sideline, Moody then was carted to the locker room. Kyle Juszczyk was seen practicing kicks on the sideline, indicating he's the emergency kicker in the event Moody doesn't return.

